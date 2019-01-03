Speech to Text for Former Preacher Charged With Sex Abuse

community where he once served. after getting a tip from an anonymous viewer, i did some research and learned weyant was not only a pastor, but a co-founder of this online ministry. the message i received from a viewer told me paul weyant used to be a preacher with the united new testament church international ministry association. i reached out to the association and showed up at the current pastor's door to ask him about paul weyant. he confirmed to me that weyant and his wife co- founded the ministry in 19-99.. and weyant served as a pastor until he resigned in 20-16. the current pastor didn't want to go on camera, but he told me he was shocked and couldn't believe the news. he also told me weyant hasn't been a member in good standing since he resigned.. meaning he wasn't actively participating with the ministry... but the pastor told me.. as far as he knows.. weyant's resignation had nothing to do with the recent criminal charges .. saying he and his wife had simply decided to change professions. united new testament church is an online ministry.. there is no physical location.. but i've found videos of weyant online.. where he appears to be preaching. weyant is now facing charges after investigators say he sexually abused several children. investigators tell me the incidents happened more than ten years ago.. and the victims knew weyant. i reached out to twenty people here on facebook about the arrest.. those people being members of the ministry and former coworkers of weyant's.. but i haven't heard back from them. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news