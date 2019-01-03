Speech to Text for SNAP Benefits to Last Through January

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

program. right now if you go to the department of agriculture website youll get a message that reads during the lapse in funding the website wont be completely up to date at this grocery store on pratt-- workers told me about 20- percent of their customers are on food stamps, which makes the news troubling. heflin "a lot of them depend on that for their food " right now the supplemental nutrition assistance program, or "snap" ... is funde through january -- but the nearly 750-thousand alabamians using the program to buy food might be out of luck next month because of the government shutdown heflin- "quite a few----you'd be surprised" alexis heflin told me at her store she sees plenty of people utilizing programs snap,which serves mostly children, elderly and the disabled. heflin "its kinda sad" the snap program is federally funded, but states dole out the money.barry spear from the department of human resources in montgomery told me ...they're here to help. spear- "if you need to come in and apply for food assistance you should still do so" but next month is up in the air spear "we've asking them, you know, what happens beyond january but we haven't received a response from them" what happens in dc will determine if the money makes it to hands of families in the tennessee valley. for now-- heflin says shes worried about her customers heflin "i cant imagine going without your food" the ag department also funds the "women, infants and children" or wic program. i askedthe department of health how those benefitsmight be impacted, and all they could tell me is right now theyre operating as usual in huntsville sp waay31 news