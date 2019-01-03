Speech to Text for Flood Warning in Effect for TN River

breken? ou can see the gates here to the main part of mcfarland park are closed. florence officials tell me they had to evaccuate about 8 campers over the weekend because were about a foot over floodstage and more rain is expected. herring- you can't get through the gates you can't get to the campground and it's better off that way because that's giving people an opportunity to put themselves at risk. with all of wilson dams spillways open the water is rising at mcfarland park. kayla herring tells us she just wanted to see what it looked like but knows it's dangerous to even get close to the edge with quick currents. herring- right now it's probably okay if your here for the scenery but don't step in it because even some of these softer areas you don't know what's under the ground. mcfarland park is built to withstand flooding.flood stage for this portion of the tennessee river is 18 feet and right now it's at 19 feet. the water already swallowing up the beach area of mcfarland park. fred boughner the park superintendent says that's why they have closed the main area. boughner- anytime they increase our spill it hits us almost immedialety. so i have to be pretty sure the river isn't going to come up and block people in the park. with the quick currents emergency management officials are urging people to stay off the river because of debris you might not see. grabryan- debris is very very large sometimes. we've had full trees we've had other things that float so it's not good to be out on the water until this gets back to normal pull. herring told us, she got a first- hand look at just how dangers the water is right now. herring- the state troopers came by a little bit ago and just watching their boat fight the current to go up stream i mean you can honestly tell it's very dangerous to be on the water so i would advise people not to be out here. florence city officials tell me it's unclear when the main part of mcfarland park will be opened back up. the water needs to go down to about 16 feet before the do that. live in flo bt waay31.