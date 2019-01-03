Speech to Text for One person recovering after shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

through friday right now huntsville police ar investigating a shooting that happened inside a car on 565 near the ziert road overpass according to police, they are trying to determine if it was a homicide or an attempted suicide. waay 31 steven dilzision is on the scene with more information. steven guys im here along the i-565 overpass and zierdt road where huntsville police were here for over two hours investigating what they say is either an attempted suicide or an attempted homicide. police just left in the last 30 minutes but are trying to put together some pieces. ive been digging for information since 8:30 this morning and huntsville police tell me a male victim suffered a gunshot wound as a passenger in a van. that van had a total of 6 people in it at the time and im told they are all coworkers.the victim has been transported to huntsville hospital and is in critical condition. police will not release where the gunshot location was at this time.officers say when they arrived at the scene, one person in the van had a handgun. . olice say they initially received a call of a suicide but are questioning all five men because it is unclear how the victim was shot. police say these men arent from huntsville. as for traffic here on i-565, all lanes heading eastbound have opened up within the last 30 minutes. traffic was slowed down to just one lane at one point. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. "it is critical, it is life threatening, there was a total of 6 people inside the van and at this time we believe them all to be from birmingham, the birmingham area." as for traffic here on i-565, all lanes heading eastbound have opened up within the last 30 minutes. traffic was slowed down to just one lane at one point. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.