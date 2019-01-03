Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Waterloo Market & Grill on fire in Lauderdale County Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Man Arrested After Brawl in McDonald's

Man Arrested After Brawl in McDonald's

Posted: Thu Jan 03 08:01:30 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 08:01:31 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Man Arrested After Brawl in McDonald's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning-- a florida man is accused of attacking two mcdonald's employees because of a straw. hes since been arrested...but the entire ordeal was caught on camera. you can see the man pull the employee by the shirt and drag him over the counter. police said it started whenthe customer was told he could not leave plastic straws on the counter or lobby - it has to do with a new
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events