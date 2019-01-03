Speech to Text for Man Arrested After Brawl in McDonald's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning-- a florida man is accused of attacking two mcdonald's employees because of a straw. hes since been arrested...but the entire ordeal was caught on camera. you can see the man pull the employee by the shirt and drag him over the counter. police said it started whenthe customer was told he could not leave plastic straws on the counter or lobby - it has to do with a new