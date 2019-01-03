Speech to Text for Job Fair Space and Rocket Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is spending time with his mother. happening today, if you are looking for a job, the u.s. space and rocket center is looking to hire. today will be the space and rocket center's final job fair. the job fair starts at 11 am and will last until 7 pm. there, you can apply to be a space camp counselor, rope challenge course instructor or a food service employee. applicants should dress in business