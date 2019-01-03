Speech to Text for Nurse Honored by Major General

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

no new opening day has been announced. the united states army honored a huntsville nurse for working with the red cross-- to get a soldier home from overseas to see his dying mother. the soldier's mother was a patient at the "clearview cancer institute" in huntsville. olivia parsons was honored for going above and beyond the civilian call of duty. "we got to help and it was just a beautiful thing to be apart of" butted to "this is just amazing and truly an honor" c-c-i staff told waay 31 the major general didn't want to be interviewed because he wanted the focus to be on nurse parsons! we're told the soldier is still in huntsville