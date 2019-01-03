Speech to Text for Smoking Ban

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

why the bus overturned. business owners in sheffield have a chance to discuss the new smoking ban with the mayor. some owners are not to happy because they say sales are down 20-percent since the ban went into effect. the mayor ian sanford will meet with them on january 14. the mayor actually voted against the ban but lost, now he wants to see it repealed or at least give the business the option