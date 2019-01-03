Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 steven dilsizian. michelle watkins made her first court appearance yesterday where she entered a "not guilty" plea. she was arrested monday on a warrant obtained by a citizen who claims watkins verbally harassed her. police can't reveal the name of the person who obtained the warrant-- but said the alleged harassment happened at a safety forum at mae jemison high school in october. in 2017-- mayor tommy battle wrote a public letter to watkins and school board member pam hill. it was about an argument the two had with then board president elissa ferrel during a meeting. in the letter, battle said it's important the school board present a united front and focus on the students. this morning the madison county jail is facing another lawsuit after an inmate claimed a jail guard raped her. victor flores de leon junior - was arrested in october for "custodial sexual misconduct." the inmate - chandler korb - says she was placed in an isolated and unsupervised cell-- then taken to the infirmary where she claims leon junior sexually assaulted her. the state of alabama's prison staff numbers-- should be available soon to the public. this comes after a federal judge demanded the state release those numbers. this ruling is part of an ongoing lawsuit over mental health care in alabama prisons. this morning, huntsville police are searching for a man who's accused of sharing an unwanted photo online. police are looking for anthony "amp" lacy. they say he shared a nude image of a woman on social media without her approval. if you have any information-- call police. airbus announced within the past hour they will be constructing a new assembly facility in mobile. the plant will produce the a220-300 aircraft. airline jetblue and start-up airline moxy finialized the order of 60 planes each last week. construction on the new assembly plant will begin later this month. president donald trump and congressional officials say they'll try once again to find a budget agreement on friday. today marks the 13th day of the partial government shutdown and there is no sign of a compromise that will work for both parties. happening today, if you are looking for a job, the u.s. space and rocket center is looking to hire. today will be the space and rocket center's final job fair. the job fair starts at 11 am and will last until 7 pm. applicants should dress in business attire and bring a resume.