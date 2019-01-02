Speech to Text for Making the trip back to Cali for the Tide

we are just five days away from the national championship - waay 31's lauren cavasinni caught up with an alabama fan from the tennessee valley who is making the trip out to cali that's right lynden - barbie peek has been an alabama football season ticket holder since she was a student at the university of alabama. she and her family have been to a lot of national championship games - but something keeps them going back - even when its the same team they're playing. barbie peek/president of madison co. uofa alum. assoc.: "well you know it's just another opponent and they're the next person on the list. and so i think that it doesn't matter who we're really playing we just want alabama to play their best and win." peek seems to have the same mentality as coach saban - but according to some ticket sites - barbie is in the minority because not many people are heading out west. so ticket prices are pretty low - compared to last year when the cheapest ticket was 17 hundred dollars - this year you can get them for less than three hundred. lynden i'll send it back to you. alabama is the six and a half point favorite. kickoff is 7 central monday night at levis stadium in santa clara. i'm about to hit you with some facts. this will be the first time in the college football playoff era where an undefeated team will win the championship, both teams are 14-0. it's part four of the clemson bama college football playoff saga, where the title game is split 1-1.but bama leads the all-time series 14-4...