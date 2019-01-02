Speech to Text for Security guard requirements

new tonight... we're learning more about the requirements for security guards in alabama after a shooting outside a huntsville nightclub. the guard at "club 3208" is being hailed a hero after taking down a man who police say was firing an ak-47 in the parking lot! we wanted to learn what training security guards have to go through - so we sent waay 31's kody fisher to find out. according to riley security... a security guard only has to complete 16 hours of training to man a door... and thirty two hours of total training hours to carry a gun... bars downtown might have security through different companies... so the level and quality of training can vary... jason white/owner of riley security "there are some companies out there that don't do any training. there are some companies out there that aren't with the regulatory board and that may not be on them, cause there are some people that just don't know that it exists." jason white owns riley security... his guards go through over double the state required training to be a security guard... he says the quality of training differs because of the nature of the job... jason white/owner of riley security "it's probably just a part time job for them, cause generally that's not a full time position." waay 31 tried to find out which company club 3208 hired the hero security guard through... but they did not respond... . riley security tells me they even put their guards through an extensive active shooter training... according to them... most companies do not do that... we don't know if the hero security guard at club 3208 had any sort of active shooter training... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... riley security tells us the alabama security regulatory board has two compliance officers who go around the state making sure security guards have the proper licensing and training...