Speech to Text for How a citizen was able to get an arrest warrant against school board member

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten... tonight -- we're learning more about the arrest of a huntsville city schools board member ... michelle watkins was arrested monday on a warrant obtained by a citizen who alleges watkins verbally harassed her in october ... waay 31's sarah singleterry went to the district attorney's office today to find out how the citizen was able to get that warrant with minimal evidence. she's live now at the courthouse with what she's learned ... huntsville police told me they normally don't obtain arrest warrants for misdemeanors ... and that this case was closed due to a lack of evidence ... only a video with no audio ... but after talking with an assistant district attorney i learned just a sworn testimony could be enough for a citizen to get an arrest warrant ... but that still leaves a lot of unanswered questions for watkins' constituents ... yolanda sales "we really would like to know is it new evidence? is something else going on that the citizens we're not aware of?" for yolanda sales there are more questions than answers surrounding the arrest of her huntsville city school board representative michelle watkins ... ys "the question really is now to district one what we would like to be answered is why now?" no one at the city magistrate's office could give me any answers on the watkins' case specifically ... but assistant district attorney tim gann did provide insight on how this ... and any other citizen ... could get an arrest warrant ... tim gann "for someone to be arrested on a warrant, the level of proof is the lowest in the judicial system which is just probable cause." he explained probable cause has the lowest burden ... or requires the least amount of ... proof tg "they do have to bring evidence, but testimony is evidence." when they go before the magistrate ... gann said the citizen is placed under oath ... tg "they swear to the facts of what they allege happen that in itself is usually enough for a probably cause warrant." i asked sales and she said she doesn't have a problem with the way the system's set up ... ys "if it's factual. if it actually happened, or if you feel like you're being abused or if you feel like you need to bring the authorities in this then absolutely." she said it only becomes a problem when the citizen getting the warrant isn't telling the truth ... but gann said the system takes that into account ... tg "if you are thinking about having someone arrested and you don't tell the truth well there's penalties for that." watkins' court hearing is schedule for february 11th ... and sales is hoping to get the real story ... ys "the truth will come out. the truth will come out." police can't say who watkins' accuser is ... but the alleged harassment did happen at a safety forum at mae jemison high school in october ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news