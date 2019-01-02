Speech to Text for humane society dogs going up north

states. on december 21st, the humane society will transfer up to 20 dogs to washington county.. this is their fifth transfer of the year. pkg sending animals up north to be adopted is kind of the future of saving animals here. i think in alabama and huntsville specifically patrick burleson with the greater huntsville humane society tells me there's a lack of a variety of dog breeds in northern states...but the adoption process goes much quicker than in the south. so anything that sits in our shelter here like a lab mix, up there it would get adopted instantly because it's something they don't always have. the average stay of a dog at the humane society is 27 days ...the average for the rescue in washington county --which is where the dogs are going---is only 3 days. the spay--neuter laws here are not as strict as the ones up north...causing shelters in the south to become over populated. if you work with the right shelters for receiving, your animals aren't going to get euthanized. they need dogs to get adopted and they want. burleson tells me anyone in the south can breed dogs...but up north, for most states, you have to be licensed . for shelters, it's mandatory that we spay and neuter animals before we adopt them out but it's not required animal owners get their animals fixed. look live the humane society is trying to average one transfer a month with about 10 to 15 animals. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. the humane society