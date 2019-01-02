Speech to Text for City Expecting Economic Growth in 2019

new at four... the new year is bringing an economic boom for the city of decatur, and morgan county. city and county leaderssay they expect a lot of growth in 20-19. and businesses are ready for it! waay 31's scottie kay joins us live at josie's mediterranean cafe on second avenue with reaction. scottie? the owner here tells me with everything expected to come to decatur and its surrounding areas this year, he's more than excited about what it could mean for his business. john wheat, local business owner "offer our clientele the best service that we can and the freshest products that we can in our dishes." john wheat is the owner of josie's mediterranean cafe in downtown decatur.. and he says, while his business has only been open since august, they're doing well. john wheat, local business owner "we think that we are on to something and business is good, but it could be better always." and that's the hope he has for 20-19. with jobs coming to the area from the expansion of hexcel, g-e.. and the new mazda-toyota plant nearby... john wheat, local business owner "we're very excited about 2019 and the future that's coming. we just hope that we're able to convince them to move to our lovely town of decatur." wheat says he's most excited about the project that's underway right across the street from his restaurant. john wheat, local business owner "we're looking forward to the cook's museum. it's supposed to open in the spring, and that's a one-way street that will empty out at our front door step." the decatur-morgan county chamber of commerce tells me, that museum is expected to bring lots of tourists.. meaning more business in wheat's eyes. john wheat, local business owner "we anticipate a little more lunch business than we've had." i asked wheat if there were any other ways he plans to increase business in the new year.. and he says he feels pretty confident they're on the right track. john wheat, local business owner "i hear often from clientele that come in that they really like the vibe and the feel, so we're just going to keep doing what we've started out doing and hope that we're doing the right thing." city officials tell me they believe the planned road construction projects.. and the fact that their schools recently received good report cards from the state.. will also help bring people into the city of decatur. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31