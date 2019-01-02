Speech to Text for Club Shooting Suspect Out on Bond

is no opening day set. new at 4- the man accused of firing a rifle outside a night club, has posted bond and is out of jail. investigators charged samuel demario williams with shooting a vehicle after outside club 3208. police say he got in a fight on new year's eve, went to his car, pulled out an ak-47 and headed back for the club. that's when police say an armed security guard took him down. waay31s sierra phillips is live at the club on long avenue after learning whats next in the investigation people who live and work near this club tell me they're uneasy right now williams is out on bond-- and police say they've identified the friends who took him to the hospital. but they still don't know who he was fighting with. ford - "i actually used to live in this neighborhood i used to live across the street" dennis ford told me he lives a few miles away from club 3208 ford "like i said i'm very concerned" ford told me his main concern is the weapon williams reportedly used outside the club early monday morning. police say williams used an ak-47. ford "anytime youve got people shooting guns like that in your community whether it be in the club or not thats very dangerous" police say the security guard who took williams down, shot him in the leg. he'd been at the hospital until his release tuesday afternoon.cour t records show he'd bonded out of jail by late tuesday night. his record indicates he's a violent felon who was in possession of a gun. we asked police why he was able to bond out of jail so quickly, and are waiting to hear back. ford says hes worried about where the area is headed ford "think about what youre doing before you do it because in the end everybody is going to lose" police say they think williams probably got the gun from a friend-- but the investigation is still ongoing repoting live in hsv