Speech to Text for School Board Member Pleads Not Guilty

explain what's next for warkins. michelle watkins court date is scheduled for february 11th at 1 pm. watkins released a statement the day of her arrest that said she was targeted and falsely accused of harassment. we first told you this story as breaking news on the day of the arrest. huntsville police told us they failed to file charges, because the only evidence was video with no audio. but the citizen was able to get an arrest warrant ... even though huntsville police already closed the case. this afternoon ... watkins tells waay 31 she went before a judge at 8:30 this morning, and pleaded not guilty. she said the judge then told her to be back in court next month. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.