Speech to Text for Infrastructure plan almost complete

new information.. a new year will bring a multi- million dollar development to the shoals! ground-breaking for "inspiration landing" is just around the corner. waay31's breken terry shows us how the new development will transform sheffield. i'm here along west 20th avenue in sheffield where these inspiration landing signs are now posted. the sheffield mayor tells me in the coming months they will start clearing this land and get more rolling on the project. crawford-developing the river front area has been something that we've needed to do for a long time. the inspiration landing project will do just that and bring in an amphitheater, retail stores, hotel chains and restaurants. resident cindy crawford says it's something that needs to happen. crawford- it will help this town develop more and it will give the people of the shoals a really great place to go and enjoy music. the mayor of sheffield told waay31 they have secured a five million dollar federal grantand an engineering firm from huntsville is 80% done with the infrastructure plan to develop roads and utilities for inspiration landing. bobo- i think the retail stores certainly need a boost and the more people we get in the better it's going to be for everybody. with the plans moving full steam ahead many are hopeful it will actually happen. bobo- i sure hope so, because just look around this whole city is changing. look live tag: city officials tell me they will have a ground breaking ceremony within the next month or two. in sheffield bt waay31. the 160-million dollar project is being developed by john elkington. he's responsible for "beale street" in memphis.