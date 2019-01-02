Speech to Text for Changes to emergency responses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

who's responsible. new at six.. some limestone county families are worried after learning the city of decatur will no longer provide emergency services to their neighborhood. the city says it doesn't have the authority to provide the services for an area off old highway 20 - so the county will take over. waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from people who live there. i spoke with a woman whose brother lives in this area that will no longer receive services from the city of decatur.. like fire, law enforcement, and emergency medical services.. and now, that woman tells me she's worried about her brother's safety. pkg: linda villaneuve, lives nearby "it is quite a ways from limestone county to here." linda villaneuve's brother lives just outside decatur city limits.. off old highway 20.. and says she visits him often. linda villaneuve, lives nearby "he gives us a ride to town and stuff." so when villaneuve learned her brother would no longer be receiving services from first responders with the city of decatur.. she was concerned. linda villaneuve, lives nearby "he has a lot of health issues. it's something to think about because you never know what type of emergency is going to come up." in fact, her brother has had an emergency before.. and thanks to the city of decatur, he was okay. linda villaneuve, lives nearby "he got in a bad wreck right out here." the mayor of decatur tells me only a handful of homes, businesses, and a church will no longer be getting the services. limestone county commissioner jason black tells me, the city has been serving that area since the 90's.. after an unofficial agreement between a former fire chief and the city. after a new fire chief came in, the city discovered it wasn't supposed to be responding to the area.. as those people aren't city taxpayers .. and the mayor says their priority is providing services to their taxpayers. black says he isn't worried about the switch.. saying he believes everything will work out. the sheriff's office already responds to that area anyway.. the biggest thing, black says, is that fire services will now be provided by a volunteer department.. so the response time will most likely not be as fast.. something villaneuve doesn't like to hear. linda villaneuve, lives nearby "we'd like the shortest time available. we'd be highly upset if they didn't get to us in the right amount of time. it's a life or death situation." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the change will go into effect on february first. the change