Speech to Text for Lawsuit filed after alleged rape

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin tonight with new information! we're learning about another lawsuit filed against the madison county sheriff's office -- this time over the alleged rape of an inmate. the man you're looking at now -- victor flores de leon junior -- is a former jail guard. the lawsuit says he raped an inmate while she was receiving medical care in the infirmary. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the jail to explain what the accuser wants to see happen in the future. i talked to the lawyer for the inmate who told me his client is traumatized by the experience and wants justice to be served...justice he tells me they're hopeful they'll get with the evidence collected from the scene. chandler korb had been in the madison county jail for just eight days when she asked to be taken to the infirmary to receive medical care. there korb says a guard -- victor flores de leon junior -- raped her while she was isolated from the other inmates. "the guard, de leon, segregated our client into a cell by herself that night, turned off the lights, came into the cell, and raped her." attorney eric artrip told me the victim was too afraid to seek help during the attack ... instead alerting a nurse who checked on her. "she did not kick, or scream, or kick at him while he was raping her because she was afraid that she would receive corporal punishment in the form of either being tased or being maced." artrip told me korb was given a rape kit by the crisis center of north alabama that confirmed she had been raped. artrip told me the lawsuit seeks to change the layout of the infirmary to make it safer for other female inmates seeking care. currently, the inmates are separated and there are no cameras monitoring the area. artrip says this makes it easy for guards to abuse their power. "that's the problem with having guards over female inmates and then allowing them to segregate them in a situation where they can be alone with them." the guard was arrested and charged with custodial sexual misconduct back in october. he resigned once an investigation was launched. i reached out to the madison county sheriff's office for comment on the lawsuit, but they told me to talk to the county attorney. i then called his office and stopped by but was not able to reach him. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. it's waay 31's policy to not name victims of sex crimes. but her attorney said the victim in this case wanted to come forward ... andthe lawsuit is public record. chandler korb spent about 2 and a half months behind bars. she's been out for 2 weeks. she was charged with drug possession, being a violent felon with a gun, and using a false identity to obstruct justice.. according to the lawsuit -- korb is asking for damages.. she also wants changes to the infirmary layout so that inmates can't be isolated in the way she claims she was. she also wants quote "a change in the operation of the madison county detention center by the madison county sheriffs' office and