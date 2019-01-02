Speech to Text for Nurse Recognized by Army

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as the army recognized her efforts. parsons "i am pretty shocked" olivia parsons told me she had no idea she would be receiving an award from the army -- because she says she was just doing her job parsons "this is just amazing and truly an honor" parsons was on call last weekend when she got a call from major general l. neil thurgood asking forher help to get a soldier home to see his mother who was dying parsons "the major general was very concerned that it would not be done in time for the patient to get out on monday" she worked with the red cross and made it happen-- standup "friends and patients told me she walks through the door to work everyday ready to help people and to make a difference" parker - "she doesnt just do this once when she gets a phone call in the middle of the night she does it every single day" and major general thurgood paid her a visit on wednesday. parsons says she was happy to be apart of the reunion parsons "we got to help and it was just a beautiful thing to be apart of" in hsv sp waay31 news