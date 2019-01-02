Speech to Text for Tuscumbia Burglary Victim Wants to Warn Others

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time of year, breken? tuscumbia police tell me they only have this one report in recent days of a burglary, but tell me sometimes people don't report breakins. they are encouraging people to come forward so they can catch who is responsible. staggs- first thing i noticed when i came home is all my couch cushions laying out in the floor and things were overturned. my window was up and it just doesn't make you feel safe at home. brandon staggs came home to his house being ransacked over the weekend. staggs- they had stolen my flat screen tv, my laptop, my iphone six and you know i work 80 hours a week and to have someone take what you have is disgusting and infuriating. staggs filed a police report with tuscumbia and took his story to social media. staggs- i had posted on social media about my break-in and a lady that lives two streets over on stewart street said someone threw a brick through her window and had run off. tuscumbia police tell us they only have staggs police report but say people need to file more police reports with them when things happen, so they can properly investigate. staggs told us he believes the suspects cut the screen on one of his windows to get in and has this message for others. staggs- if you ever think it's not a big deal just to leave one staggs tells me he is getting a security system and plans to go door to door around his neighborhood and warn others. live in tusumbia bt waay31.