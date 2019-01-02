Speech to Text for Federal Shutdown Impacts Local Business

story. i spoke with the owners of rick- n-ball in north alabama ...three months ago they begin applying for a loan through the small business administration...t hey were pre-approved and figured everything would be just fine. pkg we got into the closing stages. turned in all of our paper work for that. then we reached the funding stages, so we were pretty excited about that. but that excitement turned into disappointment for andrew rickabaugh and kevin ball who co-own rick-n- ball ... a restoration business.the last thing they expected was a government shutdown. it's been a pretty deep impact for us. going over our resources together, putting our money together and doing what we can to survive. both rickabaugh and ball had quit their jobs, which included benefits, so they could start their business together. they relied on the small business administration to help cover the cost of their expensive equipment.but the s-b-a is one of 25-percent of federal agencies currently shut down.and until rickabaugh and ball get their loan, they'll be taking on small jobs. we've met several home owners looking to service our customers and our community and i'm just taking it one step at a time. rickabaugh and ball are both veterans who've faced several battles in life...so until the government shutdown ends, they say they're staying head strong. we're going to push forward, adapt and overcome. look live the owners also tell me they're not sure what will happen when the shutdown ends. they'll still qualify for their loan ... but there's no telling how long it will take the s-b-a to get through the backlog. reporting live in huntsville, brittany collins waay 31