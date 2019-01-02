Speech to Text for Officials investigate house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details on a housefire in south huntsville. this morning, neighbors are sharing with waay-31 their photos from the scene. waay-31 also learned it is the second fire on the same street in the last 24 hours. he fire started just after six this morning at a home on chadwell road, near the intersection of airport road and whitesburg drive. fortunately nobody was hurt. waay-31's steven dilsizian has been on-scene throughout the morning and joins us live with the latest . you can see right now yellow caution tape continues to surround the house. investigators looking for the cause left a short time ago, but not before they told me they haven't determined how it started you are looking at pictures neighbors sent waay31 of the fire fire. frank mckenzie withhuntsville fire and rescue told me the owner wasn't home at the time...in fact, he said there wasn't any furniture in the house either. at this time investigators haven't determined how the other fire started - and they aren't saying if the two fires are connected.