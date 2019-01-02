Clear
Annual Polar Plunge in The Shoals

Posted: Wed Jan 02 08:37:38 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the suspect's name.. a very cold start to the new year in the shaols with the annual polar plunger. however, high water levels and fast currents lead to some changes this year. the jump happened at the boat ramp at mcfarland park instead of the beach. but the change didn't stop hundreds of people from plunging in to raise awareness about suicide prevention. joshua miles 0:19 event orgainzer <22 veterans a day take their own life and it's far beyond veterans, that was our initial goal but first responders and the population in general there is a huge suicide epidemic that i wish their was a way to fix. > all of the money raised by the event will go to the american foundation for suicide prevention.
