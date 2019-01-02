Speech to Text for Suspect Captured After Escaping Custody

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many had past criminal records. a tennessee man who tried to escape police during an arrest is now in jail. a police dog helped the officers find the escapee at an apartment complex in franklin, tennessee. police say he was handcuffed at the time of the escape. so far -- they have yet to release