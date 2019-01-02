Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

107 Homicides Reported in Birmingham

107 Homicides Reported in Birmingham

Posted: Wed Jan 02 08:33:48 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 08:33:50 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for 107 Homicides Reported in Birmingham

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

since 1999. the numbers are out, and the city of birmingham has ended the year with less homicides reported in the year 20-17. however, it's only 4 less. the new report shows 107 homicides took place in 20-18. that's according to a report by al dot com. the report also says most of the homicide victims were killed inside homes-- and
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events