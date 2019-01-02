Speech to Text for New Police Chief Takes Over Department

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rates and absenteeism. this morning, the new police chief of harstelle is hard at work after offiicially taking over the job. that's according the decatur daily. justin barley was appointed to serve as acting police chief by the city council last month. barley is taking the place of ron puckett who is becoming the morgan county sheriff. barley has been with the hartselle police department