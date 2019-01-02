Clear
First Baby of 2019 Born

First Baby of 2019 Born

Posted: Wed Jan 02 08:24:48 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 08:24:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

at midnight. waay 31 was able to meet the first baby born in 20-19 in huntsville. kyrie staten was born at 2:29 tuesday morning. the baby boy weighed in at 7 pounds 15 ounces and is the families fourth child. the mother and baby are both resting and the family says the celebration is just starting, as gift baskets are coming in. congratulations to
