Speech to Text for Substitute Teachers Raises

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nick weldon for sheriff. this morning, substitute teachers in russellville and albertville will start to see a little extra in their checks. officials say the pay raise can range from anywhere to 10 to 20 percent. the staffing services company announced new pricing for their services which lowered