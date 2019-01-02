Speech to Text for Dekalb Country Sheriff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in 2018. there is a new sheriff in town this morning in deklab county. nick welden officially took over tuesday - two weeks earlier than expected. governor kay ivey appointed welden. he will finish the former sheriff's term. he told waay-31 he is already planning to make changes as he moves forward. our main thing is we lobbied to take on more drug task force agents. that's always a need everywhere, especially in dekalb county. we made those changes with the proper people in those positio drug problem. brad gregg has also been named chief deputy. he replaced michael edmonson...who also ran against