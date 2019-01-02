Clear
NYE DUI Arrests Increased From 2017

Posted: Wed Jan 02 08:16:09 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 08:16:10 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

to avoid political backlash. huntsville police arrested more people for driving drunk on new year's eve 2018 than new years eve 20-17. even so, the numbers are relatively small. according to huntsville p-d, they arrested four people compared to just two the year before. we talked to one people who said he believes driving drunk just boils down to personal responsibility. can't control everybody though. you hope that everybody's educated enough to be responsible. a spokesman for h-p-d told waay-31 that even though they had more arrests, they've seen an overall drop in the number of people drinking and driving during all holidays combined
