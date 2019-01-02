Speech to Text for Seven New Laws go into Effect in Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but now he's back in mississippi. lawmakers in alabama are welcoming in several new laws for the new year. the laws involve things like "income tax irrigation credits" and "licensing of insurance producers." and while those laws take effect-- waay 31 political analyst dale jackson says for 2019--lawmakers will more likely focus on issues like gas tax increase and a lottery-- saying lawmakers will want to go big since elections just happened. "this is where you take your big swings. this is where you try to get the furthest, biggest stuff, you possible can." all seven new laws that went into effect won't have a big impact on the typical alabamian. jackson also said because it was an election year-- lawmakers traditionally pass non-controversial bills