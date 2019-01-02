Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Seven New Laws go into Effect in Alabama

Seven New Laws go into Effect in Alabama

Posted: Wed Jan 02 08:14:04 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 08:14:06 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Seven New Laws go into Effect in Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but now he's back in mississippi. lawmakers in alabama are welcoming in several new laws for the new year. the laws involve things like "income tax irrigation credits" and "licensing of insurance producers." and while those laws take effect-- waay 31 political analyst dale jackson says for 2019--lawmakers will more likely focus on issues like gas tax increase and a lottery-- saying lawmakers will want to go big since elections just happened. "this is where you take your big swings. this is where you try to get the furthest, biggest stuff, you possible can." all seven new laws that went into effect won't have a big impact on the typical alabamian. jackson also said because it was an election year-- lawmakers traditionally pass non-controversial bills
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events