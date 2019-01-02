Speech to Text for Charged with Arson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the children. an accused killer at the limestone county jail is accused of setting fire to his jail cell. trevor cantrell is in jail on charges of capital murder and robbery. district attorney brian jones said cantrell used a lighter to set a tube of hair gel on fire, and then put it inside the toilet paper dispenser in his cell. cantrell is accused of the 2016 murder of jason west outside a sonic