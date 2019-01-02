Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Charged with Arson

Charged with Arson

Posted: Wed Jan 02 08:08:46 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 08:08:48 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Charged with Arson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the children. an accused killer at the limestone county jail is accused of setting fire to his jail cell. trevor cantrell is in jail on charges of capital murder and robbery. district attorney brian jones said cantrell used a lighter to set a tube of hair gel on fire, and then put it inside the toilet paper dispenser in his cell. cantrell is accused of the 2016 murder of jason west outside a sonic
Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events