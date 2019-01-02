Speech to Text for Charged For Abusing Children

sd -- waay31 news. a man accused of abusing multiple children is in the limestone county jail this morning. paul weyant junior - is charged with one count of sodomy, and two counts of sex abuse of a child less than twelve years old. right now, authorities aren't saying how many children he is accused of abusing, where the reported abuse took place, or what connection he has