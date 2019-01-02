Clear
Charged For Abusing Children

Charged For Abusing Children

Posted: Wed Jan 02 08:07:26 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 08:07:26 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

sd -- waay31 news. a man accused of abusing multiple children is in the limestone county jail this morning. paul weyant junior - is charged with one count of sodomy, and two counts of sex abuse of a child less than twelve years old. right now, authorities aren't saying how many children he is accused of abusing, where the reported abuse took place, or what connection he has
