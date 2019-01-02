Speech to Text for Human Trafficking Arrest in The Shoals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crash two men are accused in a plot including human trafficking, drugs, and sexual assault of a 17 year old girl. the man you see here on your screen is bobby joe speegle. he was arrested by muscle shoals police and is charged with human trafficking and providing false information to police, after they say speegle traded a teenage girl for drugs. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what we know in this ongoing case and why the other suspect is not behind bars. bill -- two different police departments are currently involved in this case because this entire situation happened in two different cities, but one suspect is still free because police are still investigating. take vo: according to the arrest report -- the 17 year old victim told police she was visiting bobby speegle in muscle shoals. speegle gave her a suspicious mountain dew and the victim says she felt quote, "different." the report goes on to explain the teenager passed out and woke up in a different man's house in sheffield, where a man was touching her. she tried to fight him off and eventually escaped to call a family member. according to police, speegle knows the 32 year old sheffield man, saying they met in prison. court documents revealed speegle traded the teenage girl to the man for drugs. take live: according to the arrest report, more charges are pending in this ongoing investigation. reporting live in huntsville --