Speech to Text for Holiday DUI Numbers Down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for sheriff. new at 5... huntsville police arrested more people for driving under the influence on new years eve this year compared to last year... but overall... they've seen the number of people drinking and driving over the holidays go down... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out what is making the difference... police tell me they arrested four people for suspected d-u-i this year... compared to two last year... carmelo parasiliti and his friends were out and about on new years eve celebrating... carmelo parasiliti/celebr ated on nye "had some drinks. had a good night and we ubered back to our friends place and had a safe night out and a safe way home." uber was how they avoided drinking and driving... but not everyone is that responsible. the risk of other drunk drivers was still on their minds... huntsville police tell waay 31 they saw many drivers last night utilize uber and designated drivers to get home safe... which is a trend over the past few years... they attribute the trend to national anti-drunk driving campaigns... and the ease of using car services like uber... parasiliti tells me even with the trend leaning towards more people being responsible... the threat of drunk drivers is always something to think about... carmelo parasiliti/celebr ated on nye "can't control everybody though. you hope that everybody's educated enough to be responsible." huntsville police tell me this trend is not just for new years eve celebrations... they've seen it for other major holidays like the fourth of july as well.. reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay