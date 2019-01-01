Speech to Text for Girl Trafficked in Exchange for Drugs

right now at 5- two men are accused in an elaborate plot involving human trafficking, drugs, and sexual assault of a teenage girl. thanks for joining us tonight, i'm dan schaffer. and im alyssa martin.... this man - bobby joe speegle - was arrested by muscle shoals police about two weeks ago. he is charged with human trafficking and giving false information to police-- after they say he traded a teenage girl to an acquaintance of his-- for drugs. waay31's breken terry is live to explain how this case involves multiple police departments, and why one of the suspects is not in jail tonight, breken? i am here at the sheffield police department- and within the last few hours police informed me one of the suspects is still a free man-- because they're still investigating. the victim in this case told muscle shoals police she was assaulted at a home in sheffield-- that belongs to that 32 year old man who police have not arrested. according to the arrest report-- the 17 year old victim in this case told police she was visiting bobby speegle in muscle shoals, when he gave her a funny colored mountain dew. the victim said she drank the beverage then began to feel quote "different." she says she remembers hearing speegle on the phone with someone and told the person he would trade his cell phone for drugs, then she passed out. the report says the teenager woke at that man's sheffield home-- to him touching her-- and that's when she tried to fight him off and eventually got away to call a family member. and police say because this all happened in two different cities, both muscle shoals and sheffield police are investigating. liles- the person that implemented it sure he's in jail but the other person is out running free and he's capable of doing it again. according to police- speegle knows the unamed 32 year old man-- saying they met in prison-- and court documents show it wasn't a cell phone that was traded to the man for drugs-- but the teenage girl. the investigation continues tonight and the arrest report did say more possible charges are pending. live in sheffield bt waay31.