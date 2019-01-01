Speech to Text for Tide's defense ready for Trevor Lawrence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monday's national championship game marks the fourth time the tide will face clemson in college football playoff era, third in a title game, but its the first time alabama will face clemson quarterback, trevor lawrence. the freshman sensation has taken over the tigers starting qb role this season, he has 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions this season. alabama nose guard quinnen williams gives high praises to the 19 year old. i feel like he's a great quarterback, he can make the throws, he's very young but he can play like a veteran, he runs the offense, he does everything the coach wants him to do, and you can see that january 7, 7:00 pm eastern is when it goes down. waay will be in california all weekend to bring you the lates on the tide so be sure to tune in and