Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Tide's defense ready for Trevor Lawrence

Alabama and Clemson play in the CFB Playoff National Championship

Posted: Tue Jan 01 20:45:27 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 20:45:28 PST 2019
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Tide's defense ready for Trevor Lawrence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monday's national championship game marks the fourth time the tide will face clemson in college football playoff era, third in a title game, but its the first time alabama will face clemson quarterback, trevor lawrence. the freshman sensation has taken over the tigers starting qb role this season, he has 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions this season. alabama nose guard quinnen williams gives high praises to the 19 year old. i feel like he's a great quarterback, he can make the throws, he's very young but he can play like a veteran, he runs the offense, he does everything the coach wants him to do, and you can see that january 7, 7:00 pm eastern is when it goes down. waay will be in california all weekend to bring you the lates on the tide so be sure to tune in and
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events