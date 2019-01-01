Speech to Text for Cecil Ashburn Drive closes in less than a week

tonight -- families across huntsville are figuring out how they'll adjust to a new normal once cecil ashburn drive closes in less than a week! thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live near the road now after talking to drivers and parents about how they're planning ahead for what could be a year's worth of headaches... these signs going up on both sides of cecil ashburn are makings this road closure feel that much more real for lots of drivers ... many of them telling me they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst ... tobiah walter "i just assume there's going to be a whole lot more traffic coming down the road." tobiah walter rarely travels cecil ashburn drive but ... he lives on governors drive ... one of three alternate routes the city suggested ... tw "i would have rather them not tell everybody the alternate route was to drive by my house every day. that would have been preferred.' but with cecil ashburn closing for 10 months in less than one week ... he and his family are braced for the change in traffic ... especially when his wife has to drive their teenager to work in hampton cove ... tw "she's going to have to give herself more time to get there for sure. it's not going to be a five minute drive anymore. it's going to be a 15, 20 minute drive." this anticipated traffic nightmare is the same reason melanie thomas plans to avoid governors during peak travel times ... melaniethomas "our first game plan is green mountain, let's try that. if there's an accident or something happens then we're going to have to go through hobbs island road. governors is going to be a last resort because that's where everyone is going to be going." thomas lives in the hampton cove area ... and told me when she's able to take cecil ashburn ... she's able to get her son to school and herself to work in about twenty minutes ... mt "i'm shooting for an hour before he has to leave for school, and we're just going to back track from there. hopefully an hour is going to be good." like walter ... thomas isn't looking forward to the traffic jams she's expecting ... but she's ready to jump in and adjust to her new normal ... mt "the anticipation is hopefully going to be worse than the real thing." something else to keep in mind ... the day cecil ashburn drive closes is also the day all huntsville city schools students come back from winter break ... another reason you'll want to give yourself a little extra time on your morning commute ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news here's a look at the alternative routes when cecil ashburn closes. this will get you to or from hampton cove and jones valley ... governors drive... highway 72 to rock cut road... and south memorial parkway to hobbs island road.. the city of huntville already approved changes to one alternate route. the intersection of rock cut road at 72 will be widened -- and there will be a temporary traffic signal during the closure. if you would like to see other stories we've done on the closing of cecil ashburn -- head over to waay-tv dot com. click on the search