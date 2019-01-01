Speech to Text for New Sheriff Appointed Early in DeKalb Co.

as we welcome a new year - people in dekalb county welcome a new sheriff. governor kay ivey appointed nick weldon sheriff two weeks early. this news shocked some - including former sheriff, jimmy harris. waay 31's brittany collins is live from dekalb co...she tells us what's next for sheriff weldon. sheriff nick weldon told me though he was appointed sheriff earlier than planned...he and his administrative team are already making changes to move forward. it is 14 days earlier than we had planned. we had a lot of things we had not prepared for yet and had to make a few decisions. just monday afternoon, nick weldon got a phone call and learned that as of today he is the new sheriff. i turned around and appointed the command staff along with our other certified employees at the sheriffs office. waay 31 learned that governor kay ivey gave the now sheriff, nick weldon a letter saying former sheriff jimmy harris vacated two weeks early...and weldon will finish his term. i reached out to harris and he said he put in his retirement letter, but was still surprised by the news. state retirement says you have to retire on the first. but the county commission says we're not going to have a sheriff until the 15th and we'll compensate you for that. sheriff weldon said he and his new administration have been at the sheriff's office cleaning up and having meetings on issues. our main thing is we lobbied to take on more drug task force agents. that's always a need everywhere, especially in dekalb county. we made those changes with the proper people in those positions. harris said though he assumed he and his administration had two weeks to clean out their offices...he still wanted to talk with sheriff weldon about important issues. there's a lot that goes on down there, i'd like to have the opportunity to give him the opportunity to let him know what was going on so he can know that. i just want the public to support us and the changes we're making. brad gregg has also been named chief deputy. he replaced michael edmonson...who also ran against nick weldon for sheriff. reporting in dekalb county brittany collins waay 31 news