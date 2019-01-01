Speech to Text for Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Child

dot com. new at four... this man is in jail after investigators say he sexually abused more than one child. paul weyant junior - was charged with one count of sodomy with a boy and two counts of sex abuse of a child under twelve years old. waay 31's scottie kay is live in limestone county after talking with some of weyant's neighbors about the arrest... scottie? both parents and grandparents i spoke with today told me they had no idea there was a potential child sex offender living just down the road-- but say they're happy he's now here at the limestone county jail. joey wales, dad "it's a shame, a total shame. and to be living this close and not know it. especially with three kids. we've got kids around here." joey wales and casey king told me they were disgusted to hear one of their neighbors was arrested for sodomy with a boy.. and child sex abuse. casey king, mom "it's nasty. words can't describe it. that's all i can say: it's just nasty." king says she's angry she didn't know about it sooner. casey king, mom "they sit out here and play on their cars and riding toys and everything. you'd see them out here in the driveway but not anymore." and she's not the only neighbor disturbed by the news. reba hamm, grandma "if it had been my grandson... i'm not going to tell you what. i'm very upset." other people tell me from now on-- they'll keep a closer eye on their kids-- but are also keeping the victims in their thoughts. joey wales, dad "be more alert. watch them more carefully. it's getting to where kids can't even come out in the yard and play anymore." reba hamm, grandma "this is not just going to go away. they're going to live with this for the rest of their lives because of him." right now, it's unclear exactly how many children were reportedly abused, where the reported abuse happened, and whether or not the victims knew weyant.. but we will keep you updated as we learn more. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news weyant has no prior criminal record of sex abuse in alabama.. and he's not registered as a sex offender. he is in the limestone county jail tonight on