Speech to Text for Alabama starts prep for Clemson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

going back to cali... for the national championship in santa clara... tide taking on clemson... its the teams expected to make it this far and they did. alabama held their first practice in tuscaloosa since the orange bowl where bama beat the sooners. christian miller, the outside linebacker left the game, he pulled his hamstrick. nick saban not sure if he will be recovered for monday night's title game. its the third time these teams have met in the college football playoff championship game, bama did beat clemson last year in the sugar bowl... so the tigers are familiar foes to quinnen williams and mack wilson. looking at the clemson game we ant to put it all together, executing in the first half as well as the second half. thats one of the big things." 8 "for us to be playing clmeson again you know this is me and jonah's third year straight, we feel like they nkow us and we know them so its going to come down to who wants it more. thats what its going to be based off." the team gets to cali friday... waay will be there bringing you coverage