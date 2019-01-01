Speech to Text for Storm Cleanup in the Shoals

what a difference 24 hours can make... you're taking a live look from our waay 31 towercam on monte sano. as you can see it's a cloudy - but dry - day in the tennessee valley. that's after severe storms made their way through yesterday afternoon causing some damage out in the shoals. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. waay31's breken terry is in sheffield this afternoon - where she talked with tree removal crews about how to keep your house and cars safe when bad weather hits. i'm here on fountain street in sheffield where crews are working to remove a large tree that fell on a car and someone's home during the storms. elkins- with the amount of rain we've had lately it doesn't take much for a tree to let go of the ground and up root itself. certified arborist mark elkins tells us when this tree fell in sheffield it did quite a bit of damage, with this truck taking the brunt of it. elkins- it's probably pretty totaled. the house isn't too bad just a bit of roof damage. crews with "affordable tree service" brought in a large crane and chainsaws to remove the tree tuesday morning. elkins tell us despite preparation-- sometimes these things are unpreventable. elkins- this is a healthy tree right here that fell down so it's not always preventable but just check the roots of the tree and if you see any fungus or rot have a certified arborist come out and take a look at it. and that fungus elkins says-- comes in all shapes, sizes, and textures. elkins- it can be white or brown or jelly like or look like mushrooms anything like that. look live tag: arborist tell me it's always a good idea to get your trees checked before the next big storms come through. in sheffield bt waay31 news. it took crews about 5 hours to completely remove the tree. waay 31 learned the homeowners were out of town as the storms blew through causing the damage. in tennessee - the storm caused some wind damage to a home in clarksville. homeowner - ferlin latham - says the tree damaged three rooms inside. you can see how the branches pierced the ceiling and walls. latham has lived here for 18 years, and ironically had plans to move next week. he says in all those years here, this is the first time he's ever seen or heard something like this. have you ever heard a transfomer blow up? it's about like that, sounds like a big ol bump, when it come to the ground. the storm also brought some flash floods to the area. when severe weather hits, you can find the latest updates both on air and online at waay tv