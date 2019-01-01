Speech to Text for Seven new Alabama laws go into effect

6. seven new laws are now in effect here in alabama... but according to waay 31's political analyst... the laws likely won't have a big impact on everyday people in the state... waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging to find out why... one of the seven laws is for an income tax irrigation credit... another will impact the licensing of insurance producers... but when you look at the language used in these laws... it is incredibly complicated to understand... daniel wright says he would like to see laws written in a way for everyone to understand... daniel wright/lives in huntsville "it's very frustrating, because they write these cloud covered phrases that are very vague and left open to interpretation." waay 31's political analyst dale jackson says there is a reason why bills can be confusing for everyday people... dale jackson/waay 31 political analyst "it's not written for your average joe. it's written for lawyers and things of that nature, because thats the way things have to be done, because that's how it has to be done, because eventually it will end up in front of a court if someone doesn't like what happens and it has to be defended." in jackson's estimation... all seven new laws that went into effect today won't have a big impact on the typical alabamian... that's because it was an election year... and law makers traditionally pass non-controversial bills to avoid political backlash... dale jackson/waay 31 political analyst "the stuff where there's not rallies and stuff gets done it is done because a lobbyist knocks on a door and says 'here's a problem we had.'" but 2019 is the year after the election... so we should expect big new laws to be tackled this year... dale jackson/waay 31 political analyst "this is where you take your big swings. this is where you try to get the furthest, biggest stuff, you possible can." wright would like to see politicians take those types political risks all the time... daniel wright/lives in huntsville "i think if we have people who are paid with tax payer money in montgomery and even locally here in huntsville they should be taking care of important business all the time and not just trying to watch for their next vote." dale jackson tells me big legislation on a possible gas tax increase... and on a possible lottery are the two big things people need to pay close attention to this year in the alabama legislature... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...