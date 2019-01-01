Speech to Text for Inmate accused of starting fire in Limestone County jail cell

new at six! a man charged with capital murder and robbery can now add an arson charge to the list. trevor cantrell was already in jail because he -- and another man -- are accused of killing jason west in 2016 in a sonic parking lot on county line road. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm alyssa martin. court records show cantrellwas indicted for intentionally setting a fire and causing damage to the inside of his limestone county jail cell.. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the jail where she learned more about how jailers handled the situation... scottie? i spoke with those here at the sheriff's office about the way their jail staff responded so quickly to the fire inside the jail.. and i learned a little more about the kinds of things they deal with on a daily basis. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "it's unclear right now what the motive may have been. we know what the basic facts are, and it's pretty clear he was already in jail, he wasn't going to get out of jail." he is trevor cantrell. cantrell was charged with arson after district attorney brian jones says he used a lighter to set a tube of hair grease on fire.. and then put it inside the toilet paper dispenser in his limestone county jail cell. cantrell was already in jail for capital murder and robbery after his involvement in a deadly 2016 shooting. stephen young with the limestone county sheriff's office says cantrell is not the first to damage one of their jail cells. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "inmates have removed sinks and things from the walls of their celleven though they're bolted inthey've been able to remove and damage those. we've head sprinkler heads damaged. i believe we had one inmate recently swallow a bolt from one of the sinks." young says he's grateful their jail staff is well-trained when it comes to situations like this.... stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "we're really blessed to have the quality of staff we have here. they were able, obviously, to get a handle on the situation before it could've become something worse." cantrell had a five-thousand dollar bond added for the arson charge, but will not be able to bond out because of the pre-existing capital murder charge. reporting live in