Speech to Text for Celebrating Emancipation Day

will operate normally. happening today, the city of montgomery will celebrate the state's emancipation day. on jan. 1st 1866, montgomery began recognizing the emancipation proclamation, signed three years earlier by president abraham lincoln to declare freedom for "all persons held as slaves." today, selma's mayor will speak at an even hosted by the emancipation association