Celebrating Emancipation Day

Posted: Tue Jan 01 07:28:32 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 07:28:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

will operate normally. happening today, the city of montgomery will celebrate the state's emancipation day. on jan. 1st 1866, montgomery began recognizing the emancipation proclamation, signed three years earlier by president abraham lincoln to declare freedom for "all persons held as slaves." today, selma's mayor will speak at an even hosted by the emancipation association
