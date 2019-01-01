Clear
Christmas Tree and Trash Disposal

Posted: Tue Jan 01 07:24:38 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 07:24:39 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the remains inside. happening today, if you plan to take out the trash....don't. trash pick up in huntsville is being pushed back a day. this means all trash will be picked up wednesday instead of today. the city is also offering "overflow forgiveness". it waives the size restrictions of holiday waste from last week. and if you have a christmas tree, just leave it on curb for pick
