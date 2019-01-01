Speech to Text for Decatur Man Charged with Assault

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three victims died at the scene. this morning, a decatur man is charged for assaulting an officer. officers saidthey found drugs on adrian beasley. according to decatur p-d, when the officer tried to arrest beasley - beasley turned around and punched the officer in the face. at last word, beasley is held at the morgan county jail on a $30,000