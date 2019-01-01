Clear
Decatur Man Charged with Assault

Posted: Tue Jan 01 07:21:00 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 07:21:01 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

three victims died at the scene. this morning, a decatur man is charged for assaulting an officer. officers saidthey found drugs on adrian beasley. according to decatur p-d, when the officer tried to arrest beasley - beasley turned around and punched the officer in the face. at last word, beasley is held at the morgan county jail on a $30,000
