Huntsville Man Died in Wreck

Posted: Tue Jan 01 07:17:23 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 07:17:24 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

new this morning... we now know the name of a huntsville man killed in a crash north of of guntersville. state troopers say jarred smith's pickup left highway 431 and hit several trees. smith, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash. troopers continue to investigate why his truck left
