Tesla Federal Tax Credit Expires in 2019

Posted: Tue Jan 01 07:14:48 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 07:14:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

still under investigation. the $7,500 dollar tax credit for buying a tesla is now history. it will be phased out gradually throughout the year. for the first 6-months of the year the tax credit will fall by 50-percent and then another 50-percent for the following six months... the tax credit ends for good in 2020... as i reported last september, an alabama law prevents the sale of tesla's in the state. the closest dearler for anyone who wants
